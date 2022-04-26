Bengaluru: With Covid-19 concerns growing across the country, and amid a fourth wave scare, several states in the country are asking its people to once again, mask up!

The Karnataka government on Monday (April 25) issued guidelines making the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers, officials and the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) consisting of experts here, to review the situation in the State amid concerns over a possible fourth wave.

"Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately," Health Minister K Sudhakar said. Speaking to reporters after taking part in the meeting, the Minister said the number of positive cases has slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, and the situation would be monitored and supervised with guidelines about the treatment if required.

"On April 27, the Prime Minister will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all States, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meeting here and further measures, if required, will be taken," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also tweeted on the need to follow Covid protocols:

Due to recent upsurge in #COVID19 cases,we have made wearing of face mask compulsory in public places, work places & during transport. Individuals to maintain a social distancing of 2 feet in public places. Let's join hands to defeat Covid by adopting Covid appropriate behaviour. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration on Monday made a mask compulsory in a closed environment, and non-compliance of the order would invite a fine of Rs 500, reported IANS. The closed environment comprises public transport buses, taxis, cinema halls, malls, shops, educational institutes, all government and private offices, and all types of indoor gatherings.

The Chhattisgarh government had around two weeks ago done away with the need to mask up. But it also issued a circular to all divisional commissioners and district collectors to ensure implementation of Covid protocols on Monday, though there'll be no fine for not wearing a face mask in public places, the order reportedly said.

At a virtual meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reportedly asked district collectors to make sure people wore masks in public places and vaccination coverage was boosted. In Kerala, during a high-level Covid-19 evaluation meeting, State Health Minister Veena George said instructions have been given to the authorities to closely monitor the situation in the districts. "There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situations in the districts. Only Kochi has witnessed a slight increase in cases," the Minister said in a release.

Currently, there is a surge in cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, and a slight increase in daily cases in Karnataka. Residents of the national capital now have to compulsorily wear masks in public places, failing which they can be penalised Rs 500. The Uttar Pradesh government made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. The Haryana government also made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region.

(With Agency inputs)