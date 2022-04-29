NEW DELHI: Amid the fourth wave scare in the country, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

It may be noted that last month, an expert panel of the country’s central drug authority had recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for the 12-17 age group.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. Earlier on February 21, the Serum Institute of India had submitted an application to the DCGI seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) then deliberated on SII’s application and recommended granting EUA to Covovax.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said that Covovax for children will be sold for the same price of Rs 225 in the private market if it's included in the government's vaccination program.

Poonawalla had said that Covovax has been approved by DCGI and we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on CoWIN app to make it available to everyone.