हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covovax

BREAKING: NTAGI approves SII's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group, say sources

 The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, as per ANI.

BREAKING: NTAGI approves SII&#039;s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group, say sources

NEW DELHI: Amid the fourth wave scare in the country, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

 

 

It may be noted that last month, an expert panel of the country’s central drug authority had recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for the 12-17 age group.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. Earlier on February 21, the Serum Institute of India had submitted an application to the DCGI seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) then deliberated on SII’s application and recommended granting EUA to Covovax.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said that Covovax for children will be sold for the same price of Rs 225 in the private market if it's included in the government's vaccination program.

Poonawalla had said that Covovax has been approved by DCGI and we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on CoWIN app to make it available to everyone.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CovovaxNTAGISIICOVID-19 vaccineFourth WaveIndiafor 12-17 age group
Next
Story

Shashi Tharoor's poem on Arvind Kejriwal's mannerism at PM Narendra Modi's meet is a must read

Must Watch

PT34M37S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru