Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Tamil Nadu on alert as cases cross 1000-mark

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 surge: The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 4.6 per cent on Thursday, which is also an indication of the rising number of fresh Covid cases in Tamil Nadu.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
  • Tamil Nadu reported 1063 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
  • Tamil Nadu has 5,174 active coronavirus cases so far.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu health department is on a high alert after the number of fresh Covid-19 cases has crossed the 1000-mark in the state. However, the cases are not grave as the number of admissions is much low across the state. On Thursday, 1063 persons tested positive for Covid, and 35 of the 38 districts of the state reported new cases. Last time the state crossed the 1000-mark was on February 19 when 1,051 fresh cases were reported.

The new cases in the state have increased by 37 per cent when compared to the previous day`s number. On Wednesday, the count of new Covid cases was at 771.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 4.6 per cent on Thursday, which is also an indication of the rising number of fresh Covid cases in Tamil Nadu.

Presently there are 5,174 persons under treatment in the state for Covid cases.

Tamil Nadu health secretary P. Senthilkumar has already directed all the district collectors and district health officers to be on alert and to prepare themselves for any eventuality. While there is an increase in the number of fresh cases, the number of deaths due to Covid has not increased. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "The health department has already directed all the district collectors to be on alert as Covid cases are on the rise in the state. There is no need to worry, but we have to be agile and alert."

