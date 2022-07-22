NewsIndia
Covid-19 fourth wave threat: India logs 21,880 new cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 21,880 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (July 22, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases rose to 1,49,482 today.  The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 21,219 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,31,71,653, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 201.30 crore on Friday at 8 am. 

