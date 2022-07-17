New Delhi: India recorded 20,528 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,709, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (July 17, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,43,449. The country also reported 17,790 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,30,81,441, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.47 per cent.

COVID19 | India records 20,528 new cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,43,449



199.98 cr total vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/gHFyDoOGAd — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 199.98 crore on Sunday at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.55 per cent, according to the ministry.

The 49 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, eight from Maharashtra, six from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and Punjab, two each from Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and one each from Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

(With agency inputs)