New Delhi: India has been witnessing a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases for a couple of weeks with many fearing a looming possibility of a fourth wave. Many states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, have been reporting a surge in daily coronavirus infections. India on Thursday (June 9, 2022) recorded 7,240 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active cases to 32,498. According to the health ministry, the country also reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday (June 8), India witnessed 5,233 fresh Covid-19 cases, which was again a 40% jump from the day before. So for the second consecutive day, the country is seeing a 40% spike in cases as compared to the previous day.

Is the upward trend in Covid infection an indication of the fourth Covid wave?

Most experts believe that the current surge in infections is not a sign of the start of another Covid-19 wave. Experts also said that catching a severe infection from its subvariant for the second time is highly unlikely. Dr Rakesh Mishra of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society believes that the chances of the country witnessing another wave is extremely small.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, in an interview, said that more variants of the virus will keep on emerging but it should not be a concern as long as people take precautions. “Variants will keep coming as it is trying to sustain. But it should not matter till the time we take all precautions. Masks are crucial. I don't think we will have a 4th wave because chances are extremely small,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society.

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi, said, “The number of cases might increase which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely."

Rai also explained the reason behind the sudden Covid-19 surge, and said, “these types of viruses don't end quickly and fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy." And, he further assured that as compared to second and third waves, the situation in our country can be considered great right now.

What are symptoms you should watch out for?

One should look fout for symptoms like sneezing, coughing, high fever, tiredness, headache, vomiting and nausea. One should also get tested if they have been experiencing body pain for 2-3 days without any other health complication. Symptoms like loss of appetite, loss of concentration, irritability, sleep disorder, pain in the chest, rashes on skin, extreme pain in the legs and hands are also seen during Covid-19.