Fresh curbs announced in North Goa till May 10, casinos, bars, schools to remain shut

New Delhi: The North Goa administration on Sunday (May 2) imposed strict measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The restrictions will be enforced from 6 am on May 3 and remain in place till 7 am on May 10. It is to be noted that essential services will be exempted from these curbs.

COVID19 restrictions imposed in Goa from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10; essential services allowed Casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets to remain closed pic.twitter.com/lSwOc4LMqa — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Earlier, lockdown was announced in Goa on April 29 for four days.

Check out what will remain closed:

1. casinos, bass, sports complex/auditoriums/community halls or similar places.

2. river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks, gym/spa/massage parlours/saloon, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within shopping malls.

3. swimming pool, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, except for examinations of college students.

This is what's prohibited:

1. social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural functions and other congregations, except for, events with the permission of the government, marriages with 50 or less people with permission from DM/SDM and cremation with less than 20 people.

2. gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM.

3. use of buses except for people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies, with a maximum rapacity of 50%.

The following activities will be exempted:

1. Restaurants upto 50% capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaways any time.

2. Fish market and Municipal Panchayat market will be allowed to function only with proper arrangements for enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, like social distancing, use of masks, etc.

3. Shops and establishments to remain operational except between 7 pm to 7 am, however, industries/factories and other essential offices/utilities such as government offices and PSUs, local bodies, medical and health facilities, agricultural related activities, constructions related activities, chemists, groceries/eatables, hotels, the print and electronic media, telecommunication and internet services, banks, insurance, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG cylinder services shall be functional.

