Goa to go under COVID-19 lockdown from today, full list of restrictions imposed in the state

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, the Goa government announced that the state will be going under lockdown from Thursday (April 29).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday (April 28) made the announcement which stated that the state government will impose a lockdown from Thursday night till early Monday morning.

The decision comes in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state. Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced that the lockdown will start from Thursday (April 29) 7 pm and will remain in place till Monday (May 3) morning.

While addressing the press, the Chief Minister said, “People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state.”

“The four day lockdown is to break the chain of the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the state and it is unlikely to be extended,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added.

Goa now joins several Indian states including Karnataka, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, that have imposed COVID-19 lockdown in the view of rising coronavirus cases.

What will remain open?

Grocery shops will remain open throughout the day in the state.

Industrial activities will be allowed.

Government offices with limited staff will be open.

Healthcare and emergency services will remain uninterrupted under the lockdown.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Food deliveries will remain unaffected.

Movement of vehicles entering the state has not been curbed.

Tourists will be allowed to stay in their hotels only.

Weddings and religious functions can be held with no more than 50 persons in attendance.

What will remain closed?

Public transport will not operate.

Tourism activities will remain closed during the 4-day lockdown.

Weekly markets will not be held.

Schools, colleges and other institutes were already closed.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,79,257 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 on Thursday (April 29), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.83 crore (1,83,76,524), of which, 30.84 lakh (30,84,814 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.04 lakh (2,04,832) coronavirus-related deaths.

