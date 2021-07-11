COVID-19: Haryana extends partial lockdown for another week with reduced restrictions

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (July 11) extended the partial lockdown owing to COVID-19 in the state for another week till July 19.

The state government’s “Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana” extended from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19.

The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases, the government said in a statement.

According to the new guidelines, a maximum of 100 people will now be allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. In open spaces, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed.

Spas will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Most of the existing guidelines related to shops, offices and other activities have been kept unchanged from last week.

Check fresh guidelines here:

All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Religious places will be allowed to open with 50 persons at one time.

Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

