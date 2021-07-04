Haryana issues fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, here’s what’s allowed

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (July 4) extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another week till July 12.

The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases, the government said in a statement.

However, the government has announced additional relaxations in the curbs.

COVID-19 guidelines in Haryana: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not:

1. Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will be allowed to hold its examinations from July 5 to July 20, while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

2. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office will be allowed.

3. All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

4. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

5. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

6. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time.

7. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

8. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 50 persons. No movement of "Barat" procession will be allowed.

9. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

10. Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

11. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

12. Sports complexes, stadia will be allowed to open for sports activities. However, spectators will be barred from visiting.

13. Swimming pools and spas will continue to be shut.

14. University campus will be open for research scholars. Practical classes in laboratories will also be allowed while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

