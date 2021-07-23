COVID-19: Haryana schools to reopen for classes 6-8 from July 24

New Delhi: Schools for classes 6-8 are all set to open for students who are willing to attend physical classes, in Haryana, starting from Friday (July 22). As per the recent orders issued by the government, students attending the physical classes, after receiving an official consent from their parents, will be required to maintain proper social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that schools in Haryana will be reopening after a gap of 1.5 years. Students, who are not willing to attend the physical classes, can attend offline classes, which will go on simultaneously.

Students and all staff members will be required to follow all COVID protocals, including washing and sanitising their hands, wearing masks.

