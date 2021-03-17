हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

COVID-19 has shown how world can come together to fight common threat: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi termed the current situation unprecedented and said that the world is witnessing an event that is being termed a once-in-a-hundred-year disaster.

COVID-19 has shown how world can come together to fight common threat: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi speaking at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat.

During his address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Prime Minister said, "On one hand, the pandemic has shown us how impacts can quickly spread across the world. And on the other hand, it has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat."

PM termed the current situation unprecedented and said, "We are witnessing an event that is being termed a once-in-a-hundred-year disaster. COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that in an interdependent and interconnected world, country-rich or poor, in the east or west, north or south- is immune to the effect of global disasters."

Prime Minister added, "Just as the fight against the pandemic mobilized the energies of the world's seven billion people, our quest for resilience must build on the initiative and imagination of each and every individual on this planet."

PM Modi said that the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world. 

"Cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system," PM expressed.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the year 2021 is a particularly important year as the world is approaching the mid-point of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris agreement, and the Sendai  Framework.

"The expectations from COP-26, to be hosted by the UK and Italy later this year, are high. This partnership on resilient infrastructure must play its important role in helping meet some of those expectations," he said.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM of Fiji Frank Bainimarama and Italian PM Mario Draghi were also present on the occasion.  
 

