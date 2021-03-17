Climate vision discussion with friend PM Narendra Modi agenda for India visit: Boris Johnson

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that the shared vision with India for a sustainable future will be among the agenda for talks with 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former's scheduled visit to India at the end of April.

Johnson, speaking at the virtual International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) hailed the PM Modi's "fantastic leadership" in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

"I applaud my friend Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to this excellent initiative... The UK is proud to be its co-chair and I am delighted that since its launch, the coalition has made such a great start with 28 countries and organisations now signed up," he said.

PM Modi inaugurated the event which is being hosted by India from Wednesday to Friday. It brings together stakeholders from partner countries and organisations to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems against climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

Further, Johnson said that the goal of such coalitions was to learn more from each other and support those particularly at risk from the dramatic effects of climate change,

"We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and global community and I very much look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my upcoming visit to India," he said, in his video message from Downing Street in London.

Johnson highlighted how the UK undertook the journey to make its infrastructure more disaster-resilient over 10 years ago and is investing 5.2 billion pounds in bolstering flood defences.

The event is being led by India and co-chaired by the UK.