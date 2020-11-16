COVID-19: Health Minister Jain makes big announcement about 3rd wave in Delhi

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday (November 16) said that third wave of Covid-19 has passed in the national capital. Jain added that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi.

“There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,” Jain said.

On Sunday (November 15), Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other health authorities to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, CM Kejriwal said that the Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The Delhi chief minister also said that the number of COVID tests conducted daily in Delhi will be increased to over 1 lakh.

"Around 60,000 tests are being conducted daily. We have to increase it to over 1 lakh tests. ICMR has assured to help. All facilities of the Delhi government are functioning at its full capacity," he said.

"Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. The big problem now is related to ICU beds. We have seen that after October 20, coronavirus cases have begun to surge rapidly. Covid-19 beds are available. But ICU beds are exhausted quickly. The Central government has given assurance that 500 ICU beds will be made available at DRDO centre and 250 more beds in the coming time. We are also increasing ICU beds at Delhi government facilities," CM Kejriwal remarked.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government also attended the meeting.