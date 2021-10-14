COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur fully vaccinates its entire target population

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has fully vaccinated its entire eligible population, news agency ANI reported on Thursday (October 14).

As per the administration, Kinnaur is the first district in the country to vaccinate its 100% eligible population. This feat was achieved on Wednesday.

“Kinnaur is the first district across the country to achieve this feat. We've achieved our target of vaccinating all the eligible population,” Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Earlier in August, the Himachal Pradesh government had announced that it has provided the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years.

Meanwhile, India has administered a cumulative 96.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, as per Health ministry data on Thursday. Around 35,66,347 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

In September, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that six Indian states and UTs-- Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep-- have vaccinated all the adults with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

