COVID-19: Six Indian states and UTs vaccinate all adults with first dose

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (September 12, 2021) informed that six Indian states and UTs have vaccinated all their adults with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. All adults in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of the vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered across the country crossed 74 crores on Sunday.

While Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have given out 6.26 lakh first doses, Goa has given 11.83 lakh doses. Himachal Pradesh has so far given the first dose of vaccines to over 55 lakh people and Ladakh has so far given 1.97 lakh first doses. Lakshadweep (53,499 doses) and Sikkim (5.10 lakh doses) are the other UT and state with a 100 per cent eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

"Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

According to data from the CoWIN portal, around 50,25,159 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 pm on Sunday.

This is to be noted that the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Subsequently, the vaccination drive was extended to frontline workers on February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country had then launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

For people above 18, the Centre had expanded the vaccination drive on May 1.

