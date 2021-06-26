COVID-19: IIT-Delhi launches affordable Rapid Antigen Test kit priced at Rs 50

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre on Friday (June 25, 2021) launched a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit for COVID-19. This is the first fully indigenous Rapid Antigen Test kit and is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Additionally, this RAT kit is also affordable and will be available for purchase at a cost of Rs 50. The IIT Delhi’s rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19 gives results within five minutes.

"I am confident that this technology will revolutionize the Covid test availability in the country. I am glad to know that the kit has been developed entirely using the internal resources at IIT-Delhi," Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre said during the launch.

The technology for the RAT kit has been developed by Professor Harpal Singh and his team from the Centre for Biomedical Engineering.

"This kit is used for in vitro qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen meant for the qualitative determination in human nasal swabs, throat swabs and deep sputum samples. It is suitable for general population screening and diagnosis of COVID-19,” Singh said.

"The identification is based on the monoclonal antibodies specific for the Coronavirus antigen. The results obtained are qualitative based and can be inferred visually with the naked eye," he added.

The professor also revealed that the test is found to be suitable for early Ct values with 90 percent sensitivity, 100 percent specificity and 98.99 percent accuracy. The IIT Delhi has awarded licenses to two companies in the country for its commercial rollout.

