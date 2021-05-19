COVID-19: IMA warns of possible third wave, says only way forward is vaccination

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday (May 29, 2021) warned of the possible third wave of COVID-19 and said that the only way forward is the vaccination.

The IMA also suggested that a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive has to be done.

"Only way forward is vaccination. If we're not pushing for mass vaccination, it's not safe to face the third wave that is bound to occur. Mass vaccination has to be done. Centre must procure maximum vaccines, decentralise and even to the level of the door to door vaccination," IMA President Dr JA Jayalal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Jayalal added that India should expedite the process and within a few months, it should complete the target of 60-70% vaccination.

The IMA Chief also expressed his concern over the long gap of six months for people recovering from COVID-19 to get vaccinated.

"There's conflict as to when should people recovering from COVID-19 get vaccinated. Making them wait for six months is a threat for them, exposing them to the virus," Jayalal pointed out.

He said to make COVID-19 free India in the near future, the Government should reconsider it with scientific evidence and come out with the objective that everyone in this country should get vaccinated at the earliest.

Jayalal's comments came on a day when India recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 deaths. The country reported 4,529 new coronavirus-related casualties and surpassed its one-day record of 4,329 fatalities that were registered on Tuesday.

The country also saw 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases and 3,89,851 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are now 32,26,719 active cases across the country.

India now has a total of 2,54,96,330 coronavirus cases, of which, 2,19,86,363 have been discharged, while 2,83,248 have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has touched 18.58 crore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions.

These include 96,73,684 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,59,125 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,69,669 frontline care workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 82,36,515 FLWs (2nd dose). Vaccines have also been given to 5,80,46,339 (1st dose) and 93,51,036 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

5,48,16,767 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,79,78,724 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have also received the vaccines. 64,77,443 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group have also been administered the first shot.

(With inputs from agencies)