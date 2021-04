New Delhi: India registered a record 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload in the country to 1,47,88,109.

With 1,501 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has now reached 1,77,150, as per Ministry of Health data on Sunday (April 18, 2021).

