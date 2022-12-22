Covid-19 in India: Possibility of lockdown? IMA doctor says THIS

New Delhi: China, which implemented the zero-Covid policy to contain and isolate Covid-19 instances in the country, is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. SARS-CoV-2 has ten distinct types in India and BF. The most recent is 7. The Delta virus, which caused the second wave of the epidemic in India, is still there. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting and emphasized the importance of caution. People have been encouraged to use masks in busy areas.

In a recent tweet, Dr. Anil Goyal, Indian Medical Assn says that “There won't be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese...India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing”, quoted by ANI. In the midst of the Covid-19 fourth wave concern, India observed an increase in daily coronavirus cases on Thursday (December 22, 2022) and recorded 185 new illnesses.

Just one day prior to the conference, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, examined the pandemic situation and asked people to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior including wearing masks in crowded settings and getting vaccinated. Given the Covid-19 scenario in India, leading health officials to believe it is time to exercise prudence rather than panic, as the country is unlikely to witness a second wave due to 3-dose protection and herd immunity. States have strengthened surveillance, and random testing of incoming international passengers will be enhanced further.

Experts have emphasised that China's situation is unique because the country was under a strict lockdown until last month, preventing herd immunity from developing. At a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation in the country about Covid-19.