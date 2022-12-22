topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COVID-19 FOURTH WAVE SCARE

Covid-19 in India: Possibility of lockdown? IMA doctor says THIS

Just one day prior to the conference, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, examined the pandemic situation and asked people to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • China is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases
  • Union Health Minister sked people to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior
  • Experts have emphasised that China's situation is unique

Trending Photos

Covid-19 in India: Possibility of lockdown? IMA doctor says THIS

New Delhi: China, which implemented the zero-Covid policy to contain and isolate Covid-19 instances in the country, is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. SARS-CoV-2 has ten distinct types in India and BF. The most recent is 7. The Delta virus, which caused the second wave of the epidemic in India, is still there. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting and emphasized the importance of caution. People have been encouraged to use masks in busy areas.

In a recent tweet, Dr. Anil Goyal, Indian Medical Assn says that “There won't be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese...India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing”, quoted by ANI. In the midst of the Covid-19 fourth wave concern, India observed an increase in daily coronavirus cases on Thursday (December 22, 2022) and recorded 185 new illnesses. 

Just one day prior to the conference, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, examined the pandemic situation and asked people to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior including wearing masks in crowded settings and getting vaccinated. Given the Covid-19 scenario in India, leading health officials to believe it is time to exercise prudence rather than panic, as the country is unlikely to witness a second wave due to 3-dose protection and herd immunity. States have strengthened surveillance, and random testing of incoming international passengers will be enhanced further.

Experts have emphasised that China's situation is unique because the country was under a strict lockdown until last month, preventing herd immunity from developing. At a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation in the country about Covid-19.

Live Tv

Covid-19 fourth wave scareCovid-19 fourth waveCOVID-19CoronavirusPM Narendra Modilockdown in indialockdown in India 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith