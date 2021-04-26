COVID-19: India administers 14.5 cr vaccine doses, 31 lakh jabs given on Monday

New Delhi: Total vaccination across the country has crossed over 14.5 crore with more than?31 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till 8 pm on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

These include 93,23,439 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,21,00,254 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and 64,11,024 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,92,77,949 and 26,78,151 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,05,37,922 and 86,98,107 aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

A total of 31,74,688 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Monday, the 101st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first time and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received the second dose as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

COVID-19 vaccination for those over 60 years and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions commenced from March 1.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government has also decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above?18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.