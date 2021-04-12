COVID-19: India second worst-hit country globally, overtakes Brazil

NEW DELHI: India reported a record 168,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India`s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil`s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The death toll in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, as per the data.

The United States leads the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Meanwhile, weekend lockdowns and night curfews have been ordered in several states and cities due to grim circumstances and daily increasing COVID-19 cases, as India reels under the second wave of coronavirus infections.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at a complete lockdown and a proposal for complete lockdown for 15 days was also floated during an all-party meeting on Saturday. The CM is likely to take a final call on April 14. Last week, the government had announced stricter restrictions and a complete weekend lockdown.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu have ramped up COVID-19 restrictions. Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced fresh restrictions including limiting the timings of retail shops from 7 am to 7 pm in the state.