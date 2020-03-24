COVID-19: Indian Railways' production units asked to manufacture essential medical items

In the wake of pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its production units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Diesel Loco Works, Varanasi, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelehanka to manufacture essential items which can be utilized for the treatment of affected people.

The ministry took the decision in consultation with Production Units and Zonal Railway workshops.

The railway board has issued necessary instructions to the general managers of these production units to explore the feasibility of manufacture of items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, IV stands, stretchers, hospital footsteps, hospital bedside lockers, washbasins with stands, ventilators, PPEs like masks, sanitizers, water tanks etc.

It has entrusted the tasks to the general managers to explore the feasibility in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of the zone and manufacture it in large quantities.