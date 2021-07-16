COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg closed for local day-picnickers on weekends

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district administration on Thursday (July 15, 2021) decided to impose a ban on local ‘day-picnickers’ to enter the tourist destination of Gulmarg on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

The District Magistrate of Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar issued a set of orders on Thursday stating some restrictions for COVID-19 containment at Gulmarg. The District Magistrate stated that only vaccinated persons or those having negative Covid certificate will be allowed to enter the world-famous ski resort. Additionally, the negative RT-PCR test reports which should be conducted within 48 hours.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease at tourist destination Gulmarg, I, Bhupinder Kumar, District Magistrate Baramulla, by virtue of powers vested in me under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Baramulla, hereby order that no local day-picnickers shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg on weekend days (Saturday & Sunday),” the order reads.

“Only vaccinated persons or persons possessing Negative Test Report of RAT/RTPCR conducted within 48 hours shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg,” it added.

“Only tourists who have pre-booking of Hotels, Guest Houses, Huts etc. shall be allowed on weekend days (Saturday & Sunday). Enforcement squads constituted vide Order No: DMB/PS/COVID-19/2021/1079-93, dated: 09-07-2021 shall impose fine of Rs 1000/- on persons found roaming without masks,” the order further reads.

Meanwhile, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 2,236 active cases of COVID-19.

