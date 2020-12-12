हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's big announcement on vaccine distribution

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in the state.

COVID-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan&#039;s big announcement on vaccine distribution
File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in the state.

"No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he told reporters at Kannur. Kerala follows Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, who have made a similar announcements. 

Vijayan said the vaccine would be allotted the Centre, but the quantity is not yet known.

"The fact is that the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing, which is a matter of relief. However, it needs to be seen if the local body polls, two phases of which are over, would contribute to increase in cases. That will be known only in the days to come," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 5,949 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, taking the caseload to 6.64 lakh and the toll to 2,594. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Centre said three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, respectively are under active consideration

The SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is already mass producing AstraZeneca's Covishield shot, while Indian biotech players Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are developing their own COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

At present, Indian regulators are considering three vaccines for emergency use authorisation, including those from Pfizer. There is hope that early licence could be issued for one or all of them.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire at Poonch district along LoC

  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will the solution come out through amendment?