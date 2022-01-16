हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Kerala to vaccinate students aged 15-18 years in schools from January 19

Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites.

COVID-19: Kerala to vaccinate students aged 15-18 years in schools from January 19
Image credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Sunday (January 16) issued guidelines to start COVID-19 vaccination in schools for children aged between 15 and 18 years from January 19. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting attended by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George today.

In the meeting, it was decided that district task forces, with the help of the education department, will identify the schools where COVID-19 vaccination is to be conducted. Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites.

School authorities have to ensure the waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. School vaccination sessions will be linked with nearby Government COVID-19 vaccination centres, said Veena George.

During the meeting, it was decided that the school authorities have to prepare the list of students receiving COVID-19 vaccination in a single day and to inform the students about the timing allotted to them.

The authorities should ensure all students eligible for vaccination have completed registration in the Co-Win portal. The Minister further informed that all security measures along with thermal scanning of students should be ensured before vaccination.

In addition, children having temperature will not be administered COVID-19 vaccine doses. After vaccinations, children will be observed for 30 minutes and the school authorities have to ensure ambulance with oxygen facility if any child faces any health issues.

They will be shifted to a nearby Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) management centre for treatment. The COVID-19 vaccination team will consist of a medical officer from the health department, vaccinator, staff nurse and supporting staff provided by the schools.

It was directed that all sessions will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 18,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19vaccinationCoronavirus
Next
Story

Only 1/3 or less got full refunds on hotel, flight cancellations during 3rd Covid wave: Report

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Covid Vaccine: Health Ministry disclosed on those who died of Corona