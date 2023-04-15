topStoriesenglish2595064
Covid-19 Update: India Adds 10,753 Fresh Cases, Active Infections At 53,720

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. 

Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:51 AM IST|Source: PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022). The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

