maharashtra lockdown

Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra? THIS is what Health Minister has to say

"The decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take a decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy, and oxygen consumption," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said

Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra? THIS is what Health Minister has to say
File Photo

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): On the last day of 2021, Maharashtra reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, which was 50% more than the day before. However, the state is not thinking of a lockdown yet, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday (January 1, 2022). Mumbai today reported 6,347 fresh COVID cases (5,712 asymptomatic), 451 recoveries, and one death.

Disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the day before that the "stage of fresh lockdown" was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister. "Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take a decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy, and oxygen consumption," Tope told reporters.

"If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically," he said. Tope was in Aurangabad to attend a function to mark the 39th anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission educational trust. "Currently, we have imposed some restrictions on social gatherings. If it brings the virus spread under control, well and good. Otherwise, we will have to impose stricter restrictions," the health minister added.

Also read: What is Florona, detected in Israel - know all about this flu plus corona

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of top officials in this regard soon, he said. Finding out the exact figures of Omicron and Delta cases was important in the present situation, and at least one genome sequencing lab was needed in each of the administrative divisions of the state, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

