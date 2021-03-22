COVID-19 lockdown, night curfews, other restrictions in THESE states

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, several states and Union territories have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. These restrictions range from stricter implementation of COVID-19 guideline, night curfew and impartial or full lockdown.

Many state governments have ordered the concerned authorities to implement proper testing and tracing of COVID-19 cases. The cases have been rising at an alarming rate prompting states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to impose strict COVID-19 measures.

With every state monitoring its COVID-19 situation individually, it has become difficult to keep a track of restrictions. While, Madhya Pradesh government announced complete lockdown in three of its cities on Sunday, Punjab government imposed partial lockdown in some of its cities. On the other hand, Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state has ruled out any announcement on lockdown. Though some cities have brought in night curfew to curb the surge in infections.

Here is the list of restrictions imposed by several states:

Maharashtra:

Stricter implementation of COVID-19 guidelines till March 31.

Night curfew has been imposed in at least 10 districts which includes Aurangabad, Amravati, Yavatmal, Jalna and Parbhani.

The theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till March 31.

Offices belonging to the private sector can operate with 50 percent staff capacity.

Mumbai has made it mandatory for residents visiting malls to carry a negative COVID-19 test report.

BMC has also announced that they will be conducting Rapid Antigen Testing for Covid-19 infections at random at crowded places in Mumbai.

Punjab:

The state government has tightened the COVID-19 guidelines in the 11 districts.

Night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in 11 districts which includes Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Moga, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Chief Minister has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants and malls to remain closed on Sundays.

All educational institutions are directed to remain closed in the worst-hit 11 districts till March 31. Additionally, the examinations will also be postponed during this period.

Gujarat:

The state government has banned any public function on the occasion of Holi due to increasing Covid-19 cases.

The announcement stating that people will not be allowed to put colour on each other was done by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

However, the traditional Holika Dahan puja will be allowed with proper COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The authorities have also announced night curfew in Ahmedabad from 10 pm to 6 am.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has also announced that the malls and multiplexes should remain shut on weekends.

Madhya Pradesh:

The only state where the government has announced a complete lockdown on every Sunday in the three most affected districts of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

All schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.

Under the night curfew guidelines, shops have been asked to remain closed in Gwalior, Ujjain Ratlam, Betul and Khargone from 10 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, the state government is going to start Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23. “On this day, a siren will be blown in every district at 11am and 7pm and people will be requested to stop for two minutes to take a pledge of using masks and maintaining social distance,” said Chouhan.

Delhi:

Schools in the national capital for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed.

All Delhi governments hospitals will be part of vaccination drive and should be functioning till atleast 9 pm.

Rajasthan:

Stricter implementation of COVID-19 guidelines till March 31.

Night curfew was imposed from Monday in eight cities which includes Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11pm to 5am.

Additionally, travellers coming to the state from other states will need to show RT-PCR negative reports from March 25.

The markets in the state will remain closed from March 22 from 10 pm onwards.

Goa:

Stricter implementation of COVID-19 guidelines by the government.

It is extremely important for everyone to wear masks and maintain social distance in the state.

The Government has also directed the restaurants, hotels or entertainment areas to adhere to the COVID-19 guideline properly.

Chhattisgarh:

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres have been closed from Sunday.

The state government has tightened the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Holi festival.

"It has been decided by the state government that in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, all schools will remain closed till further orders. Except for Class 10 and 12 board exams, exams of all other classes will not take place and all students will be given general promotions," Baghel tweeted.

Tamil Nadu:

The violators of COVID-19 protocols will be booked under the Public health act.

The concerned authorities need to ensure availability of sanitiser and property facility for thermal screening in all workplaces, factories and hotels.

Andaman and Nicobar:

The administration has made the negative COVID-19 report mandatory for tourists.

Deputy director (health) and nodal officer, Dr Avijit Roy also added that the tourists will have to present the said report even while moving from one island to another.

On Sunday, India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike of this year, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload of the country has gone up to 309,087 and the recovery rate has dropped to 95.96 percent. Additionally, the death toll increased to 159,755 with 197 daily fatalities on Sunday.

