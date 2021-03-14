हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DGCA

COVID-19: Maskless passengers may face life ban if deemed 'unruly'

In the case a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as an 'unruly passenger', says DCGA guidelines.

COVID-19: Maskless passengers may face life ban if deemed &#039;unruly&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice informing that passengers will be de-boarded and may face a lifetime ban if they don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour inside the aircraft.

The notice points out that passengers were being complacent about the COVID-19 norms and were not following guidelines even after being requested to do the same.

In the case a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as an 'unruly passenger' and will be de-boarded from the plane before departure.

The term ‘unruly passengers' falls under three broad categories as defined by the DGCA. Behaviour under Level 1 is characterised by verbal harassment, inebriation, and physical gesturing. 

Level 2 includes physically abusive behaviour such grabbing, kicking, pushing, sexual harassment, and inappropriate contact. 

Level 3 relates to life-threatening behaviour such as vandalism of aircraft operating systems, serious physical violence such as eye-gouging or choking, assault, or breach of the flight crew compartments.

A Level 1 offence attracts a ban of up to three months. A Level 2 offence may lead to a ban of up to six months, while a Level 3 offence could see the passenger banned for at least two years. In special cases, a life ban can also be issued.

Once a ban has been issued, other airlines may also choose to enforce bans of their own.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DGCACOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 guidelines
Next
Story

Attention Delhiites! Water supply to be hit in several areas till Sunday evening

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze arrested