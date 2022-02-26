हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19: Masks no longer mandatory for travellers in private vehicles in Delhi

Relaxation from penalty will not be applied for people travelling together in cabs and taxis that are public transport vehicles.

Covid-19: Masks no longer mandatory for travellers in private vehicles in Delhi
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the Delhi government issued an order on Saturday (February 26)stating that wearing masks for all travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital is no more mandatory. The order will be applicable from February 28.

However, relaxation from penalty will not be applied for people travelling together in cabs and taxis that are public transport vehicles. This comes a day after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Earlier, the Delhi government had exempted the single drivers from wearing masks while driving, however, the government revised the order today and now all the people travelling in the private car have been given exemption.

Notably, the COVID-19 cases in the national capital have declined significantly after which the government decided to lift all COVID related restrictions from Monday (February 28). While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, Baijal said that it was reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.

The offline classes in all schools in Delhi will resume from April 1 onwards. Delhi reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as it registered 460 new cases on Friday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19COVID-19 guidelinesDelhi
Next
Story

‘Independent, balanced position’: Russia on India abstaining from voting on UNSC resolution

Must Watch

PT8M47S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Fierce fighting in Russia and Ukraine, Russia is wreaking havoc on residential areas