COVID-19: MHA directs states, UTs to take strict and prompt containment actions at local and district levels

New Delhi: Union Home Ministry on Monday (December 27) issued orders to all Chief Secretaries in the states and UTs stressing "the need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels," in view of current COVID-19 situation, said an ANI report.

National Directives for COVID-19 management to continue to be strictly followed throughout the country till 31st January 2022, Ministry of Home Affairs directed States/UTs, according to ANI report.

Meanwhile, the country on Monday witnessed the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people, who contracted the infection, have recovered or migrated.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 60 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,841 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 925 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.87 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 84 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 43 days, according to the ministry.

