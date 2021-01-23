COVID-19: More than 15.37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across India so far, says Ministry of Health

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (January 23, 2021) said that more than 15.37 lakh beneficiaries have been COVID-19 vaccinated across India so far.

According to MoHFW, 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been administered coronavirus vaccines and over 27,700 vaccine sessions have been held till 6 pm on Saturday. The world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive had started in India on January 16.

"Today, vaccination sessions were organised in 27 States/UTs and up to 06:00 pm, around 1,46,598 beneficiaries have been vaccinated," the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in a media briefing.

"Total 6 deaths have been reported so far," MoHFW added.

In the last 24 hours, a person aged 56 years from Gurugram has died and the post-mortem confirmed that Cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for the death and it was not related to vaccination.

Notably, none of the deaths has been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination, as per MoHFW.

The ministry said that in addition to 12 states currently using Covaxin, seven new states would be administering Covaxin from next week.

It informed that training of Immunization Programme Managers of 13 foreign countries using Indian vaccine was conducted by the MoHFW covering all aspects of vaccine rollout spread over two days.

It also said, "In States/ UTs, prominent doctors are getting vaccinated are becoming part of communication campaign with different hashtags."



#IndiaFightsCorona: Highlights: A training of Immunization Programme Managers of 13 foreign countries using Indian vaccine conducted by @MoHFW_INDIA covering all aspects of vaccine rollout spread over 2 day.#We4Vaccine #LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/ZKJ9od0nJ9 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) January 23, 2021

This is to be noted that India's total active coronavirus caseload has witnessed a declining trend and it has now dropped to 1.85 lakh on Saturday.

The total number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours was recorded at 14,256, whereas, 17,130 people recovered and were discharged on Friday. According to MoHFW, 28 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases.

