हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

World Health Organization

Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for support to global COVID-19 response

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."

Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for support to global COVID-19 response

Geneva: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday (January 23, 2021) thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support to the global COVID-19 response. 

The WHO Chief said, "Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' comments come following India's support to several countries by providing COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier on Friday, around 20 lakh contracted doses of the 'Made In India' coronavirus vaccines reached Brazil after which the Brazilian President, Jair M Bolsonaro, took to his official Twitter account and thanked PM Narendra Modi depicting Lord Hanuman Ji with a 'Sanjeevani' herb. 

Bolsonaro tweeted, "Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद."

'Sanjeevani', notably is mentioned in Ramayan as a 'magical herb' which Lord Hanuman Ji brought by lifting an entire mountain. 

India has supplied or will supply the COVID-19 vaccines to countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. 

Meanwhile, the coronavirus confirmed cases across the world has jumped to 96,658,420, according to WHO data. More than 20 lakh people have also succumbed to the virus. 
 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Health OrganizationNarendra ModiCoronavirusCOVID-19Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Next
Story

Samples of 10 dead birds test positive for avian flu - first case of bird flu in Gujarat
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M51S

Why is the history of Nilganj's massacre unheard?