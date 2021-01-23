Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for support to global COVID-19 response

Geneva: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday (January 23, 2021) thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support to the global COVID-19 response.

The WHO Chief said, "Thank you India and PM Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' comments come following India's support to several countries by providing COVID-19 vaccines.

Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2021

Earlier on Friday, around 20 lakh contracted doses of the 'Made In India' coronavirus vaccines reached Brazil after which the Brazilian President, Jair M Bolsonaro, took to his official Twitter account and thanked PM Narendra Modi depicting Lord Hanuman Ji with a 'Sanjeevani' herb.

Bolsonaro tweeted, "Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद."

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

'Sanjeevani', notably is mentioned in Ramayan as a 'magical herb' which Lord Hanuman Ji brought by lifting an entire mountain.

India has supplied or will supply the COVID-19 vaccines to countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus confirmed cases across the world has jumped to 96,658,420, according to WHO data. More than 20 lakh people have also succumbed to the virus.



