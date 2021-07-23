COVID-19: Niti Aayog's V K Paul warns Delhi to be watchful, says next 3 months important

New Delhi: Niti Aayog member V K Paul has cautioned the Delhi government to remain watchful as the next three months are important and unlocking the national capital can lead to increase in COVID-19 cases, PTI reported.

In the meeting which was held on July 9 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Paul also recommended the authority to consult the Centre before imposing any travel restrictions in Delhi.

The minutes of the meeting which were released on July 20 quoted Paul as saying that "unlock activity could lead to an increase in cases, though at present the positivity rate of cases is at its lowest point.”

Stressing the need to be careful in the coming months as the possibility of third coronavirus wave looms, the Niti Aayog member of health said, “The next three months are important; we need to be watchful.”

On making RT-PCR mandatory for travelers coming to Delhi, Paul assured that the "advice of the Government of India should be taken before imposing any restrictions on the movement of inter-state travel with Delhi being the capital of the country".

(With agency inputs)

