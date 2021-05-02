COVID-19: Over 86k beneficiaries in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1

New Delhi: As India commenced the third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (May 1), more than 86 thousand beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, 86,023 beneficiaries were administered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 11 states, including Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and Uttar Pradesh (15,792).

Moreover, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country crossed 15.68 crore (15,68,16,031), according to the figures available till Sunday 7 am.

On May 1, which marked the 106th day of the vaccine rollout, over 18 lakh (18,26,219) jabs were given. Around 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while 3,689 deaths were registered and 3,07,865 patients discharged, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday. The total caseload mounted to over 1.95 crore (1,95,57,457) in which 33,49,644 are active cases.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan account for 72.72% of the new cases.

