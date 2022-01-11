COVID-19 positive employees in Uttar Pradesh to get 7 day leave with no pay cut, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (January 10, 2022) announced to restrict attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

The Chief Minister also directed that if anyone from private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary.

Adityanath said that COVID-19 help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices and work from home should be encouraged," the Chief Minister's Office said.

In hospitals, the CM said, an online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called to hospitals in special cases.

"Teleconsultation should be encouraged," he added.

The UP CM also said that efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 keeping in mind the assembly polls beginning next month.

"In districts, which are going to polls, everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 8,334 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state currently has a total of 33,946 active coronavirus cases, of which, 33,563 patients are under home isolation.

