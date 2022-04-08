New Delhi: The Centre has allowed Covid-19 precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday (April 10) at private vaccination centres.

“Precaution doses to be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April at private vaccination centres,” the Ministry of Health said today (April 8).

The Health Ministry further said that those above 18 years and have “completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centers”.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated: Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

The Ministry said that the current free inoculation programme through government vaccination centers for first and second jabs to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population will continue and ramped up.

Around 96 per cent of all 15-plus population in India has been administered with at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both the jabs, the ministry informed.

Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. While 45 per cent in the 12-14 years age group have received the first vaccine dose, the ministry said.

India had commenced administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. Later, the Center had allowed the booster dose for all those above 60.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV