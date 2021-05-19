COVID-19: Rajasthan declares black fungus as epidemic

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (May 19) declared Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ infection, affecting COVID-19 patients, as an epidemic.

“Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020,” a notification issued by Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora read.

He added that this decision was taken to “ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus” in the state.

There are currently 100 black fungus cases in the state and a separate ward has been set up at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for the treatment of these patients.

Mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infection, is found in COVID-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes or prolonged intensive care unit (ICU) stay.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meet and directed officials to strengthen the arrangements for COVID-19 treatment on a war footing.

Gehlot said arrangements at the community and primary health centres (PHC) levels should be bolstered.

Rajasthan recorded 8,398 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 8,79,664. With 146 fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 7,080 on Tuesday, as per state data.

(With PTI inputs)

