Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to provide oxygen, medicines and vaccination

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (May 8, 2021) urged the Centre to provide oxygen, medicines and other requirements and vaccination for all the people in the country.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot wrote,"I plead with the Central Government with folded hands that it would be appropriate to distribute oxygen, medicines and all other essential items to all the states based on the number of corona infected patients. Otherwise the complaint of all the states will remain and this state of outrage will never end.

कोविड 19 से भारत में बड़ी भयावह स्थिति बनी हुई है। मौजूदा हालात में लगता है कि जब तक अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोगों को वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी तब तक इस संक्रमण पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सकेगा। मौजूदा हालात को देखकर नहीं लगता कि भारत में इतनी मात्रा में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 8, 2021

Gehlot insisted that Rajasthan is a big state and emphasises the allocation of oxygen and medicines based on the number of COVID-19 infections.

Further, he said that hopefully the Centre will take a decision in the matter at the soonest. Gehlot tagged Prime Minister's Office and the Home Minister's office.

Commenting on the COVID-19 vaccine situation he said that maximum number of people are still not vaccinated and reiterated that the infection cannot be controlled unless all are vaccinated.

He insisted that the Centre should make arrangements so that the maximum number of people in India get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Gehlot suggested thagt to fulfill the vaccine requirement the Centre should be open to getting vaccines from abroad as well.