COVID-19 recovery rate in 21 States, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%; check here

Chandigarh tops the list with a recovery rate of 85.9% followed by Ladakh at 82.2% and Uttarakhand at 80.9%.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 5, 2020) informed that there are 21 States/UTs with a recovery rate of more than the national average, which is 60.77%.

According to the latest COVID-19 health bulletin, the number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased to 4,09,082 as of Sunday. 

A total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

Chandigarh tops the list with a recovery rate of 85.9% followed by Ladakh at 82.2% and Uttarakhand at 80.9%.

Here is the complete list of all 21 States/UTs with their recovery rates:

The number of active cases across India is at 2,44,814, while the total tally stands at 6,73,165.

India recorded its highest single-day spike as well as COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday as there were 24,850 fresh infections and 613 deaths. 

This was the fourth straight day of a record rise in confirmed cases as more than 23,500 cases were reported on July 3 and July 4.

The death count now stands at 19,268.

