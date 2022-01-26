हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19 review meet: Higher hospitalisation in unvaccinated, Mandaviya tells States to promote vaccination

While interacting with health ministers, senior bureaucrats and administrators of nine states and union territories, Mandaviya stressed that 'vaccination remains a potent tool to fight Covid-19'. 

Covid-19 review meet: Higher hospitalisation in unvaccinated, Mandaviya tells States to promote vaccination
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holding a Covid-19 review meeting with nine states and union territories on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (January 25, 2022) held a Covid-19 review meeting with nine states and union territories and asked them to promote vaccination as higher hospitalisation is seen in unvaccinated people.

While interacting with health ministers, senior bureaucrats and administrators of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh, Mandaviya stressed that 'vaccination remains a potent tool to fight Covid-19'. 

"Vaccinated people are less prone to severity and hospitalisation as seen in India and globally. Higher hospitalisation is being seen in unvaccinated people and hence it becomes crucial to vaccinate the unvaccinated," he said.

He requested States to promote vaccination among the 15-18 yrs age group and ensure full coverage in the districts that have shown a lower coverage of the first and second doses.

In view of a substantial number of active cases of coronavirus across the country, he urged states and UTs to focus on Tele-consultation like eSanjeevani, and efficient monitoring of those in home isolation. 

The Union Health Minister also re-emphasised the need for ramping up testing in the states and UTs and to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalised cases along with the deaths in the state.

