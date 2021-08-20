COVID-19 scare: Andhra Pradesh extends night curfew till September 4

New Delhi: Amid threat of the third COVID-19 wave, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday (August 20) extended the night curfew till September 4. Issuing an order, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal said the 11 pm to 6 am COVID-19 curfew has been extended for another fortnight, IANS reported.

The decision was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and keeping in mind the positive cases.

"District collectors, superintendents of police and commissioners must strictly enforce these rules," Singhal said.

Only 150 people will be allowed at marriages, functions and religious events. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has to be mandatorily followed at all congregations.

“Any violation will attract action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws,” Singhal said.

Earlier on August 15, the Andhra Pradesh government extended the curfew imposed due to COVID-19 till August 21. The COVID-19 curfew is implemented from 10 pm to 6 am on all days.

On Thursday, 1,501 new coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh, pushing the cumulative tally to 19.9 lakh and the death toll to 13,696, as per official data. There are 15,738 active cases in the state currently.

Live TV