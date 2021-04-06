COVID-19 scare returns to Noida, first death reported in three months

Noida: Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, Noida reported its first COVID-19 death in three months on Monday (April 6). A resident of Greater Noida west, 85-year-old woman, passed away owing it to the novel COVID-19 infection.

As per the authorities, the last COVID-19 death in the city was recorded on January 5, more than three months ago. Additionally, the city also reported the highest daily COVID-19 infections of 2021 on Monday. Over 97 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the city in the past 24 hours and one death.

While addressing the media, Dr Deepak Ohri, who is chief medical officer, revealed that the old lady was being treated in Delhi.

“She tested positive but remained at home for the past two-three days and did not inform the district health department. On Monday, she could not get up and expired. She lived with her son, daughter-in-law and a grandson. The son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive and they too had not informed us about their condition while the grandson is negative. We sent the body to the Sector 94 crematorium and will admit the son and daughter-in-law at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Tuesday as they had some cremation related rituals to conclude,” the Times of India quoted Dr Ohri.

Dr Ohri also added that an 85-year-old woman should not remain at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The family did not even inform the authorities about her condition. He further went on to urge the citizens to inform the health department if they have tested positive, so that necessary measures can be taken for their treatment and recovery by the officials.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the district also reported 36 recoveries, whereas the cumulative caseload stood at 26,481. The district’s neighbouring regions, like Ghaziabad reported 46 new COVID-19 infections and 26 recoveries on Monday. The recovery rate of Ghaziabad stands at 98.3 percent.

Live TV