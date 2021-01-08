COVID-19 vaccine: Second dry run across 736 districts today; Harsh Vardhan to review preparedness in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Centre will conduct the second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out across 33 states and UTs on Friday. The mock drill will be held at three session sites of 736 districts across 33 states and union territories, the health ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry said in a statement requested the state health ministers to be vigilant against rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The objective of the mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event," the ministry said.

The statement further added, "This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive."

"The earlier national mock drill of Jan 2, 2021 helped to iron out any glitches in the final execution and further refinement of the operational procedures. The feedback from most of the states and UTs was satisfactory conduct of the dry run," the statement said.

This time, Pune will be the central hub from where vaccine distribution will take place. As many as 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for delivery of vaccines, ANI reported.

For northern India, Delhi & Karnal will be made mini hubs, while for the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub, it will also be a nodal point for the northeast. Chennai and Hyderabad to be designated points for southern India.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories.

"It is with the collaborative efforts of the States/UTs and multiple partners that India and 11 other countries of the South East Asia region of WHO have been declared polio free. It should be our endeavour to sustain India's Polio-free status," he stated.

