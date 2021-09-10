Uttar Pradesh giving out daily COVID-19 doses faster than United States

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (September 10, 2021) informed that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is administering average daily COVID-19 doses at a faster pace than the whole United States in the month of September. MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, stated that UP on average is administering over 11 crore coronavirus doses daily as compared to the US, which is administering around 8 crore doses.

So far, around 7 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have taken at least one dose of vaccine, whereas, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded 8.47 crores.

MyGovIndia also said that Gujarat (4.80 lakh) is administering daily doses faster than Mexico, Karnataka (3.82 lakh) than Russia, Madhya Pradesh (3.71 lakh) than France and Haryana (1.52 lakh) than Canada.

With the aim of vaccinating all eligible citizens by the end of 2021, India is leading the world with its high vaccination pace! You too can strengthen the country's endeavour in this fight against #COVID19 by getting vaccinated! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/7zuTFOK8tB — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 10, 2021

This is to be noted that India began its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in January this year and has so far administered more than 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 33 districts of the state. The state government also informed that the 67 districts have not reported any new COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The 33 districts, which have become COVID-19 free are Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, and Sonbhadra.

Currently, there are 199 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

