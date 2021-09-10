हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh giving out daily COVID-19 doses faster than United States

The Centre stated that UP on average is administering over 11 crore coronavirus doses daily in September. 

File Photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (September 10, 2021) informed that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is administering average daily COVID-19 doses at a faster pace than the whole United States in the month of September. MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, stated that UP on average is administering over 11 crore coronavirus doses daily as compared to the US, which is administering around 8 crore doses. 

So far, around 7 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have taken at least one dose of vaccine, whereas, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded 8.47 crores.

MyGovIndia also said that Gujarat (4.80 lakh) is administering daily doses faster than Mexico, Karnataka (3.82 lakh) than Russia, Madhya Pradesh (3.71 lakh) than France and Haryana (1.52 lakh) than Canada.

This is to be noted that India began its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in January this year and has so far administered more than 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 33 districts of the state. The state government also informed that the 67 districts have not reported any new COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | One COVID vaccine dose 96.6% effective in preventing death, two doses 97.5% effective: Centre

The 33 districts, which have become COVID-19 free are Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, and Sonbhadra.

Currently, there are 199 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Uttar PradeshCOVID-19United States
