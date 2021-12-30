Covid-19 spread: Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengal and Karnataka emerging as states/UTs of concern - 10 points

COVID cases continued to surge in India, with the country reporting more than 10,000 cases after November 26. India on Thursday (December 30) morning reported 13,154 new coronavirus cases, recorded in the past 24 hours. This is 43% higher than Wednesday’s count of 9,195 cases.

The health ministry and ICMR addressed the media and updated them on the virus, and made some important points. Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, "There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered."

Here are the 10 points:

- India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days, there is a need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases

- Eight districts are reporting over 10% COVID-19 weekly positivity; 14 districts reporting positivity between 5-10%

- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity

- Precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine is primarily to mitigate severity of infection, hospitalisation, death

- The government will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10

- Durability of immunity post COVID-19 infection persists for about nine months

- Evidence shows Omicron variant has a growth advantage over Delta with a doubling time of 2-3 days (Govt quoting WHO)

- India's R naught value, which indicates the spread of COVID-19, is 1.22. So cases are increasing, not shrinking.

- Use of masks before and after vaccination is a must and mass gatherings should be avoided. The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar.

- 90% of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 63.5% of the population are now fully vaccinated.