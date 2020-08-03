हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
coronavirus test

COVID-19 tests in India cross two-crore mark; total tally at 18.03 lakh

The ICMR has now recommended that all labs/hospitals initiating testing through rapid antigen tests should ensure that symptomatic patients, who have tested negative in the rapid testing, should be referred for real-time RT-PCR testing also.

COVID-19 tests in India cross two-crore mark; total tally at 18.03 lakh

New Delhi: COVID-19 test in India crossed a two-crore mark on Monday with a total of 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. 

Out of the total test, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on Sunday (August 2), said ICMR.

The ICMR has now recommended that all labs/hospitals initiating testing through rapid antigen tests should ensure that symptomatic patients, who have tested negative in the rapid testing, should be referred for real-time RT-PCR testing also.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 percent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 percent, the data stated.

coronavirus testICMRCOVID-19
