COVID-19 third wave indication? Uttarakhand on high alert as cases rise rapidly

Dehradun: The government of Uttarakhand saw a steep rise of active COVID-19 cases while the neighbouring states saw a decline.

In week 72 (July 25-31), Uttarakhand has seen a 94% rise in new coronavirus cases in comparison to week 71 (July 18-24), according to data provided by the Union Ministry of health.

This alarming development has caused the state to go on high alert as the predicted ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 approaches.

In week 71 total active cases in the hill state stood 240 which almost doubled to 466 in week 72.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, experts have pointed out that 10 states are already reeling under the weight of rapidly rising of cases including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram and it is time for Uttarakhand to move ahead in a cautious manner.

July 31, 2021 marks 72 weeks since the first COVID-19 case surfaced in Uttarakhand on March 15, 2020.

Active cases in Uttarakhand till Monday (August 2) stood at 632 with a sample positivity of 0.2% and a recovery rate of 98%. With 23 new cases on Monday, the total number of positive cases detected to date reached 3,42,139, according to the Union heath Minisry report.

The Uttarakhand High Court recently pulled up the state government for the violation of COVID-19 SOPs in tourist places and extended the stay on the Chardham Yatra until the matter pending in the Supreme Court is decided.

Observing that 75 percent of tourists coming to Nainital were not following the COVID-19 SOPs contributing to a rise in positive cases.

Live TV