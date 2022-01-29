Covid-19 third wave peak over in Maharashtra: state Health Minister Rajesh Tope

New Delhi: With major cities witnessing fall in new Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday (January 29) said the peak of the third coronavirus wave is over.

"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave is over now because COVID-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope told ANI.

He added that although cases are on rise in some cities, however, it is not a cause of worry. "However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," the Health Minister stated, adding that the daily Covid infections are going down.

"We were at 47,000 per day once which has been gone down to around 25,000 per day. Simultaneously currently 92 to 96 per cent bed are vacant and less than one per cent patients is on oxygen, ICU or ventilators,” he told the news agency.

On Friday, Maharashtra had logged 24,948 new Covid-19 cases including 110 Omicron infections-- all from Pune city. With 103 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 1,42,461, the health department said.

As compared to Friday, new cases declined by 477. The total Covid-19 tally in the state stands at 76,55,554, while the case fatality rate is at 1.86 per cent. Around 45,648 patients were discharged and the recovery rate in the state is at 94.61 per cent. Maharashtra has 2,66,586 active cases currently.

(With agency inputs)

